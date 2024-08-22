On August 22, 2024, Ernst Csiszar, Director at MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial), executed a sale of 4,853 shares of the company at a price of $110.96 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of MasTec Inc.

MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America. The company engages in the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, energy, and utility infrastructure. MasTec Inc also performs infrastructure construction for government entities and businesses in various industries.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at MasTec Inc shows a total of six insider sales and no insider buys. The insider, Ernst Csiszar, has sold a total of 4,853 shares over the past year and has not purchased any shares.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, MasTec Inc shares were trading at $110.96, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.784 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 1,232.00, significantly above both the industry median of 15.53 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $113.07, indicating that MasTec Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are components in determining the GF Value.

