On August 23, 2024, Horn Stephen A JR, President & Chief Executive Officer of NNN REIT Inc (NNN, Financial), executed a sale of 28,192 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 557,451 shares of NNN REIT Inc.

NNN REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, primarily investing in high-quality properties subject to long-term net leases. As of the latest data, the company has a market cap of $8.64 billion.

The shares were sold at a price of $46.62, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,313,726.64. This sale follows a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 28,192 shares and made no purchase transactions.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for NNN REIT Inc, there have been no insider buys and six insider sells over the past year.

Regarding the company's valuation metrics, NNN REIT Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.18, which is above the industry median of 16.82. The GF Value of the stock is $47.07, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock based on its current market valuation metrics.

