Adrian Mitchell, the Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Macy's Inc (M, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company on August 23, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $15.92 each. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 108,457 shares of Macy's Inc.

Macy's Inc operates as a retailer that sells a wide range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company is known for its large department stores, e-commerce site, and mobile application.

Over the past year, Adrian Mitchell has sold a total of 103,992 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Macy's Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Macy's Inc had a market cap of $4.37 billion as of the last trading session, with the stock price at $15.92. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 24.63, which is above the industry median of 17.76 and also higher than its historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Macy's Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, based on a GF Value of $18.72.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics against its current market performance.

