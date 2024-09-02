Jonathan Leon, serving as the Senior Vice President, Corporate Treasurer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Owens & Minor Inc (OMI, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company on August 22, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 93,171 shares of Owens & Minor Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc, a key player in the healthcare logistics sector, specializes in the distribution of medical and surgical supplies. The company also provides integrated supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Over the past year, Jonathan Leon has sold a total of 35,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Owens & Minor Inc were priced at $15.83. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.24 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $22.26, indicating that Owens & Minor Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

