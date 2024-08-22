On August 22, 2024, Ernie Herrman, CEO & President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $120.47 per share. Post transaction, the insider owns 551,148 shares of the company.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home decor, and other consumer goods.

Over the past year, Ernie Herrman has sold a total of 153,211 shares of TJX Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 16 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $120.47 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $135.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.02, which is above both the industry median of 17.76 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TJX Companies Inc is estimated at $94.76 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The insider transaction history and the GF Value suggest a cautious outlook on the stock's current valuation. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

