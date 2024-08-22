On August 22, 2024, Director David Ching sold 13,000 shares of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial) at a price of $119.39 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $1,552,070. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,366 shares of the company.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for TJX Companies Inc shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys. This recent sale by Director David Ching aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc were trading at $119.39 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $135.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.02, which is above both the industry median of 17.76 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $94.76, indicating that with a current price of $119.39, TJX Companies Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of TJX Companies Inc's stock performance and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.