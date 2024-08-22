On August 22, 2024, Louise Greenlees, SEVP - Group President of TJX Companies Inc (TJX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,660 shares of the company at a price of $119.24 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,910 shares of TJX Companies Inc.

TJX Companies Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It offers a wide range of clothing, footwear, home goods, and other products.

Over the past year, Louise Greenlees has sold a total of 15,525 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for TJX Companies Inc shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a trend of insider sales.

As of the latest sale date, TJX Companies Inc's shares were trading at $119.24, giving the company a market cap of approximately $135.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.02, which is above both the industry median of 17.76 and the company’s historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $94.76, suggesting that TJX Companies Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.