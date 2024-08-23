On August 23, 2024, Robert Parahus, President & Chief Operating Officer of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL, Financial), executed a sale of 6,900 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,725 shares of Toll Brothers Inc.

Toll Brothers Inc, a prominent home construction company in the United States, specializes in building luxury homes. The company also involves in building or converting existing rental apartment buildings into high-end condominiums through its subsidiaries.

Over the past year, Robert Parahus has sold a total of 32,344 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Toll Brothers Inc, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc were trading at $147.6 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $14.63 billion. Toll Brothers Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.99, which is lower than both the industry median of 12.715 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Toll Brothers Inc is $81.02 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.82.

This valuation and the insider selling trend might be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current market position relative to its intrinsic value.

