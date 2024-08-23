On August 23, 2024, Gregory Baxter, a Director at Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB, Financial), sold 5,683 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 40,861 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc.

Turning Point Brands Inc, listed under the symbol TPB, is a company that specializes in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer products including tobacco and related products. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a diverse range of products aimed at adult consumers.

Over the past year, Gregory Baxter has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 7,683 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Turning Point Brands Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year. This recent sale by Gregory Baxter aligns with the broader pattern of insider activity within the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Turning Point Brands Inc were trading at $39.59. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $692.974 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.17, which is above the industry median of 12.565.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Turning Point Brands Inc is $25.01 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.58. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate confidence and potential future stock performance. However, it is essential to consider broader market conditions and individual financial goals before making investment decisions.

