On August 23, 2024, Jon Springer, Director at Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE, Financial), executed a sale of 38,849 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 435,050 shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is a comprehensive insurance holding company, primarily interested in homeowners insurance and offering a range of insurance products for homeowners, renters, and condominium owners. The company operates through its various subsidiaries, ensuring a broad reach and diversified risk management.

Over the past year, Jon Springer has sold a total of 96,118 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc were trading at $20.76. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $592.172 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 7.35, which is below both the industry median of 11.455 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of the stock is estimated at $18.55, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. This suggests that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc is currently Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

