On August 26, 2024, Carrie Clark, the Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM, Financial), executed a sale of 18,532 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 116,923 shares of Black Stone Minerals LP.

Black Stone Minerals LP operates in the oil and natural gas sector, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of these resources. The company holds a significant portfolio of mineral and royalty assets across the United States, which generates substantial revenue through the development of these properties.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Black Stone Minerals LP shows a trend with 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, indicating a generally positive sentiment among the company's insiders towards the stock's potential.

On the valuation front, shares of Black Stone Minerals LP were trading at $14.84 on the day of the transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.12 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.01, which is lower than both the industry median of 10.93 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Black Stone Minerals LP has a GF Value of $13.49. With the current price of $14.84, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and expectations regarding the company's future performance.

