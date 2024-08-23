On August 23, 2024, David Churchill, the Chief Human Resources Officer of CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 214,056 shares of CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a range of services for government partners that are designed to help reduce recidivism and better the public good.

Over the past year, David Churchill has sold a total of 80,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CoreCivic Inc were trading at $13.61 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.497 billion. The price-earnings ratio of CoreCivic Inc stands at 22.63, which is above both the industry median of 17.9 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $11.94, indicating that at a price of $13.61, CoreCivic Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation against its intrinsic value as suggested by the GF Value.

