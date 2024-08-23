Chief Operating Officer Daniel Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI, Financial) on August 23, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 181,725 shares of the company.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI, Financial) is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Through lease or mortgage agreements, the company finances the acquisition and construction of healthcare facility properties.

On the date of the sale, shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc were priced at $38.71. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $10.01 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 29.65, which is above both the industry median of 16.82 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is calculated at $30.21, indicating that with a current price of $38.71, the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

Over the past year, Daniel Booth has engaged in the sale of 25,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc shows no insider buys in the last year, with a total of 2 insider sells during the same period.

This insider activity occurs amidst a backdrop where the stock is currently trading above its GF Value, suggesting a cautious approach to its valuation metrics such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

