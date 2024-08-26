On August 26, 2024, Eric Steigerwalt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 321,072 shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Brighthouse Financial Inc specializes in providing life insurance and annuity products designed to help clients protect what they've earned and ensure it lasts. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, Eric Steigerwalt has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc were trading at $45.67 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.77 billion. According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, the stock is significantly undervalued. The GF Value of $77.29 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.59.

The valuation metrics for Brighthouse Financial Inc include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These historical multiples, along with adjustments based on the company's past performance and future business estimates from analysts, contribute to the GF Value.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

