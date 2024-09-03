Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider Sells Shares

Peloton Interactive Inc's (PTON, Financial) Chief Accounting Officer, Saqib Baig, executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company on August 23, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 87,014.47 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc.

Peloton Interactive Inc is known for its interactive fitness products such as stationary bicycles and treadmills. These products enable users to participate in classes remotely from the comfort of their homes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 118,429 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company also leans towards selling, with 30 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Peloton Interactive Inc were priced at $4.88. The company's market cap stood at approximately $1.85 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation metrics may be of interest to investors looking for opportunities in the health and fitness technology sector.

