On August 23, 2024, John Plansky, Executive Vice President of State Street Corporation (STT, Financial), sold 12,200 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 68,967 shares of State Street Corporation.

State Street Corporation, a financial services provider, offers a range of products and services including investment management, research and trading, and investment servicing. The company's services are designed to support institutional investors worldwide through investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading.

Over the past year, John Plansky has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 12,200 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of State Street Corporation were trading at $82.91 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $25.26 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.90, which is above both the industry median of 12.13 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for State Street Corporation is $86.53 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market position.

