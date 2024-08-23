On August 23, 2024, Robert Wilson, Director at CalciMedica Inc (CALC, Financial), purchased 54,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 364,196 shares of CalciMedica Inc.

CalciMedica Inc is focused on the development of drugs to treat severe inflammatory diseases. The company's strategic approach targets the calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel, a crucial component in the activation of immune cells.

The transaction occurred when shares of CalciMedica Inc were priced at $3.72, resulting in a total investment by the insider of $200,880. This purchase reflects a continued pattern of insider acquisitions at the company, with a total of 18 insider buys over the past year and no insider sales during the same period.

Following this transaction, the market cap of CalciMedica Inc stands at approximately $44.398 million. The company's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details.

Over the past year, Robert Wilson has increased his holdings by purchasing a total of 114,227 shares, indicating a strong belief in the company's future prospects. This pattern of insider buying is often seen as a positive signal by market analysts.

For more detailed information on the valuation of CalciMedica Inc, interested parties can refer to the GF Value of the stock.

