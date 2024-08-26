Release Date: August 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS, Financial) reported a strong EBITDA of $21.5 million for the year, with a significant uplift in the second half.

Revenue grew by 11% year-over-year to $84.9 million, with a 15% increase in the second half.

The company has $57.4 billion in assets under administration, indicating a scalable market position.

Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) announced a fully franked $0.01 dividend, reflecting disciplined capital management.

The acquisition of OneVue is seen as strategically valuable, accretive, and provides greater scale.

Negative Points

Expenses increased by 15%, leading to a 7% reduction in EBITDA despite revenue growth.

The company faces potential revenue headwinds from client losses in the VMA segment due to changes in ownership.

There is a need for continued investment in technology and R&D, which may impact short-term profitability.

The integration of OneVue requires significant management attention and resources.

The company has experienced advisor exits, which could impact future growth and client retention.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The year-end showed a good uplift in revenue margin. What should we think of as a group level revenue margin moving forward?

A: The exit rate from the blend is around 27 basis points, but it was 30 the month before. OneVue itself is at 26 basis points. So, it's somewhere in the high 20s as the blended exit rate, though there's greater volatility month-on-month.

Q: Can you talk about the timing and expectations around the relaunch of the SMA and the next-gen IDPS?

A: The relaunch is based on client feedback. Managed accounts are effective but still only about 20% of the platform market. The new IDPS addresses gaps in our offering and will be a significant launch to capture migration from other platforms and drive organic growth.

Q: Do you have any plans to add headcount or reduce it after the OneVue migration?

A: We feel we've got the base we need and see productivity opportunities, especially through AI. We expect a gradually declining headcount but plan to grow the number of accounts, balancing productivity improvements with the need for administrative support.

Q: Can you discuss potential revenue headwinds from client losses in FY25?

A: While there are risks with some clients moving off our technology, we believe the opportunities in VMA and non-custody services will offset any potential losses. We plan as if client account numbers and revenue will continue to grow.

Q: What is the outlook for expense growth next year, factoring in OneVue?

A: We expect wage growth to be around 3%, consistent with the macro environment. Overall, cost growth should be constrained, aiming for 5% to 10% in a good year, with revenue growing more strongly.

Q: Are there any new M&A opportunities on the horizon?

A: We prefer to focus on core business acquisitions. There are opportunities, but we remain disciplined about capital allocation. We continue to evaluate potential deals, but there's no certainty of a transaction this year.

Q: Is the dividend declared this half indicative of consistent future payments?

A: Yes, our aspiration is to continue paying dividends consistently, supported by regular tax payments and franking credit regeneration.

Q: How should we think about R&D CapEx post-launch of the next-gen IDPS?

A: While R&D spend may fluctuate, we aim to maintain flexibility with contractors and consultants. We see ongoing opportunities for R&D investment to drive growth and functionality improvements.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.