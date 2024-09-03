Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Q4 Earnings: GAAP EPS Loss of $0.03, Revenue at $419 Million, Misses Estimates

Company Delivers Strong Operating Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $419 million for Q4, falling short of the estimated $421.21 million and down 6% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $3 million for Q4, a significant improvement from the $19 million net loss in the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 23.4% for Q4, a 90-basis point increase from the prior year period.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss per diluted share of $0.03 for Q4, compared to a loss of $0.21 in the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow: $31 million for Q4, compared to $34 million in the prior year period.
  • Total Debt: Reduced to $744 million at the end of the fiscal year, down from $829 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.
Article's Main Image

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on August 27, 2024, reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The company, known for its better-for-you natural and organic food and personal-care products, highlighted significant progress in its Hain Reimagined strategy, focusing on simplifying its business and driving scale.

1828394832490557440.png

Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter, The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN, Financial) reported net sales of $419 million, a 6% decrease year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased by 4%. The gross profit margin improved to 23.4%, up 90 basis points from the prior year. The net loss for the quarter was $3 million, a significant improvement from the $19 million net loss in the same period last year. Adjusted net income was $11 million, up from $10 million in the prior year.

For the full fiscal year 2024, net sales were $1,736 million, down 3% year-over-year. Organic net sales decreased by 2%. The gross profit margin slightly decreased to 21.9%. The net loss for the year was $75 million, an improvement from the $117 million net loss in the prior year. Adjusted net income was $30 million, down from $45 million in the prior year.

Financial Achievements

The company generated strong free cash flow in fiscal 2024, enabling it to reduce net debt by $86 million over the year. The net secured leverage ratio improved to 3.7x from 4.3x at the beginning of the fiscal year. This debt reduction is crucial for the company's financial health and future growth prospects.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23
Net Sales $419M $448M $1,736M $1,797M
Gross Profit Margin 23.4% 22.5% 21.9% 22.0%
Net Loss $(3M) $(19M) $(75M) $(117M)
Adjusted Net Income $11M $10M $30M $45M

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

At the end of fiscal year 2024, The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN, Financial) reported total debt of $744 million, down from $829 million at the beginning of the fiscal year. Net debt was reduced to $690 million from $775 million. The company ended the fiscal year with a net secured leverage ratio of 3.7x, showing significant progress towards its leverage goal of 2x to 3x by fiscal 2027.

Segment Performance

In North America, the fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales decreased by 5% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales in personal care and infant formula. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $21 million, down from $27 million in the prior year period. For the full fiscal year, North America organic net sales decreased by 6%.

Internationally, the fiscal fourth quarter organic net sales declined by 4% year-over-year, driven by lower sales in plant-based meat-free products. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment remained flat at $27 million. For the full fiscal year, international organic net sales increased by 4%, reflecting growth in soups and beverages.

Category Highlights

Category Q4 FY24 Net Sales Q4 FY23 Net Sales FY24 Net Sales FY23 Net Sales
Snacks $121M $129M $463M $487M
Baby & Kids $64M $71M $253M $284M
Beverages $56M $54M $253M $239M
Meal Prep $149M $157M $662M $656M
Personal Care $29M $37M $105M $133M

Analysis and Outlook

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN, Financial) has shown resilience in a challenging market environment, with improvements in gross profit margins and significant debt reduction. However, the decline in net sales and adjusted EBITDA indicates ongoing challenges in certain segments, particularly in North America.

Looking ahead, the company aims to focus on commercial execution to accelerate growth in fiscal 2025. The guidance for the next

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Hain Celestial Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.