Earnings To Watch: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Reports Q2 2025 Result

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $958.61 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.05 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $3.96 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.68 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) for the full year 2025 have decreased from $3.97 billion to $3.96 billion, and for 2026, they have decreased from $5.02 billion to $4.92 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have been revised downward from $0.82 per share to $0.68 per share, and for 2026, from $1.42 per share to $1.37 per share.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD) actual revenue was $921.04 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $904.67 million by 1.81%. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD) actual earnings were $0.17 per share, which met analysts' earnings expectations. After releasing the results, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) was up by 11.98% in one day.

1828402334036815872.png

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 43 analysts, the average target price for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is $337.38 with a high estimate of $540 and a low estimate of $185. The average target implies an upside of 26.94% from the current price of $265.79.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial) in one year is $444.98, suggesting an upside of 67.42% from the current price of $265.79.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 51 brokerage firms, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

1828402479872765952.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above.
