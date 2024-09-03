Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.54 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.35 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $7.38 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.25 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) have seen a decline. For the full year 2024, estimates have decreased from $7.40 billion to $7.38 billion, and for 2025, they have decreased from $7.69 billion to $7.65 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have been revised downward, moving from $3.27 to $3.25 per share for the full year 2024, and from $3.68 to $3.67 per share for 2025.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Bath & Body Works Inc's (BBWI) actual revenue was $1.38 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.37 billion by 1.32%. Bath & Body Works Inc's (BBWI) actual earnings were $0.38 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.31 per share by 22.58%. After releasing the results, Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) remained flat in one day.

Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) is $49.60 with a high estimate of $65 and a low estimate of $32. The average target implies an upside of 41.06% from the current price of $35.16.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI, Financial) in one year is $44.80, suggesting an upside of 27.42% from the current price of $35.16.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 20 brokerage firms, Bath & Body Works Inc's (BBWI, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

