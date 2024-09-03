JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Aug 28, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $2,133.43 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.95 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $8.98 billion and the earnings are expected to be $8.90 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for JM Smucker Co (SJM) have seen a downward revision from $9.03 billion to $8.98 billion for the full year 2025, and from $9.17 billion to $9.15 billion for 2026. Earnings estimates have also been adjusted, decreasing from $9.60 per share to $8.90 per share for the full year 2025, while increasing from $9.16 per share to $9.62 per share for 2026.

JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, JM Smucker Co's (SJM) actual revenue was $2,205.70 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $2,241.32 million by -1.59%. JM Smucker Co's (SJM) actual earnings were $2.30 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.10 per share by 9.63%. After releasing the results, JM Smucker Co (SJM) was up by 4.57% in one day.

JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for JM Smucker Co (SJM) is $127.62 with a high estimate of $140 and a low estimate of $114. The average target implies an upside of 5.15% from the current price of $121.36.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial) in one year is $155.08, suggesting an upside of 27.79% from the current price of $121.36.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, JM Smucker Co's (SJM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.