American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.89 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $459.1 Million Falls Short

Net Sales and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations Amid Weaker Remodel Market

Summary
  • Net Sales: $459.1 million, fell short of estimates of $476.60 million, reflecting a 7.9% decrease year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $29.6 million, down from $37.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.89, below analyst estimates of $1.96 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $62.9 million, representing 13.7% of net sales, compared to $75.2 million or 15.1% of net sales last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $29.4 million, with cash provided by operating activities totaling $40.8 million.
  • Share Repurchase: 271,460 shares repurchased for $24.0 million, approximately 1.8% of shares outstanding.
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2024, American Woodmark Corp (AMWD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets, offering products under brand names such as American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces.

Performance Overview

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD, Financial) reported net sales of $459.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of 7.9% compared to the same quarter last fiscal year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $476.60 million. Net income for the quarter was $29.6 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of $1.96 per share. The company attributed the decline in net sales to weaker than projected demand in the remodel market, which offset growth in the new construction market.

1828409946400780288.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenges, American Woodmark Corp (AMWD, Financial) achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $62.9 million, representing 13.7% of net sales. However, this was a decrease from $75.2 million, or 15.1% of net sales, in the same quarter last fiscal year. The company also repurchased 271,460 shares for $24.0 million during the quarter.

“Our team delivered net sales growth in the new construction market, but this was more than offset by weaker than projected demand in the remodel market,” said Scott Culbreth, President and CEO.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $459.1 million $498.3 million
Net Income $29.6 million $37.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.89 $2.28

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of July 31, 2024, American Woodmark Corp (AMWD, Financial) had $89.3 million in cash and access to $322.9 million under its revolving credit facility. The company reported $206.3 million in term loan debt and $163.8 million drawn on its revolving credit facility. Cash provided by operating activities was $40.8 million, with free cash flow totaling $29.4 million.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance highlights the ongoing challenges in the remodel market, which have impacted overall sales and profitability. However, the growth in the new construction market and strategic share repurchases demonstrate a commitment to long-term value creation. The company's focus on optimizing platform expansion investments and operational improvements positions it well for future market conditions.

“Despite these macroeconomic demand challenges, we continue to target share gains in all channels to ensure our performance exceeds market demand for the fiscal year,” added Culbreth.

For fiscal 2025, American Woodmark Corp (AMWD, Financial) expects a low single-digit decline in net sales year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $225 million to $245 million.

