ScanSource Inc Q4 FY24 Earnings: EPS of $0.64 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $746.1 Million Falls Short

Q4 Revenue Falls Short of Analyst Estimates, EPS Beats Expectations

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $746.1 million, fell short of estimates of $843.14 million, down 21.2% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $16.1 million, a decrease of 5.8% compared to $17.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.64, down from $0.68 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $97.3 million, down 10.4% year-over-year, with a gross profit margin of 13.04%, up from 11.47% in the prior-year quarter.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $54.7 million, a significant improvement from a negative $15.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: $53.5 million, a substantial turnaround from a negative $18.7 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Operating Income: $21.9 million, a decline of 19.9% compared to $27.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2024, ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. ScanSource Inc provides value-added services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in specialty technology markets. The firm's operations are organized into two segments: Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications and Cloud, with the majority of revenue derived from the United States.

Quarterly Performance

ScanSource Inc reported net sales of $746.1 million for Q4 FY24, a 21.2% decline from $947.1 million in Q4 FY23. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $843.14 million. However, the company reported a GAAP diluted EPS of $0.64, slightly missing the analyst estimate of $0.70.

1828414981100695552.png

Gross profit for the quarter decreased by 10.4% year-over-year to $97.3 million, with a gross profit margin of 13.04%, up from 11.47% in the prior-year quarter. The increase in gross profit margin is attributed to a higher contribution of Intelisys revenue, which is recorded on a net basis.

Annual Performance

For the fiscal year 2024, net sales decreased by 13.9% to $3.26 billion, compared to $3.79 billion in the previous year. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment saw a 14.3% decline in net sales to $2.0 billion, while the Modern Communications & Cloud segment experienced a 13.4% decrease to $1.3 billion. Despite the decline in sales, the gross profit margin increased to 12.2% from 11.9% in FY23.

Operating income for the fiscal year decreased to $90.3 million from $135.9 million in the prior year. GAAP net income for FY24 was $77.1 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, down from $88.1 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, in FY23. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year decreased to $140.7 million, or 4.31% of net sales, compared to $179.9 million, or 4.75% of net sales, in the prior year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a challenging demand environment, ScanSource Inc achieved strong margins and robust cash flow. The company generated $371.6 million in operating cash flow and $363.1 million in free cash flow for FY24. However, the decline in net sales and operating income highlights the challenges posed by a cautious technology spending environment and lower sales volumes in communications hardware and Cisco products.

Our results for the year reflect a soft demand environment; however, we delivered strong margins and robust cash flow," said Mike Baur, Chair and CEO, ScanSource, Inc.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 FY24 FY23
Net Sales $746.1 million $947.1 million $3.26 billion $3.79 billion
Gross Profit $97.3 million $108.7 million $399.1 million $449.2 million
Operating Income $21.9 million $27.3 million $90.3 million $135.9 million
GAAP Net Income $16.1 million $17.1 million $77.1 million $88.1 million
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.64 $0.68 $3.06 $3.47

Acquisitions and Future Outlook

ScanSource Inc announced the acquisition of Resourcive and Advantix in August 2024, aiming to enhance its strategic IT sourcing solutions and managed connectivity experience offerings. These acquisitions are expected to contribute to higher-margin, recurring revenue streams.

For fiscal year 2025, ScanSource Inc provided an annual outlook with net sales expected to range between $3.1 billion and $3.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $140 million and $160 million, and free cash flow of at least $70 million.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ScanSource Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.