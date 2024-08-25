Aug 25, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Mark Malpass - Steel & Tube Holdings Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome to everyone on the call. Here with me today is Richard Smyth, Steel & Tube's CFO. I will discuss our 2024 financial year results and performance, and then we'll have time for questions at the end.



Over the last 12 months, we've successfully navigated the economic down cycle, and we are well-positioned to leverage increased demand when activity returns. The decisions we've taken we have made in the last 12 months have positioned us for success. Firstly, we are going into the new financial year with inherent operating leverage and have further reduced costs and structurally grown margins. Secondly, we've built a robust balance sheet and net cash and no borrowings, which has delivered resilience in difficult times as well as the ability to continue to pay dividends and given us optionality for organic growth and M&A investments. Lastly, the long-term drivers of activity for our business are favorable.



We're pleased to have delivered a strong financial 2024 financial year result despite