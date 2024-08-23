On August 23, 2024, Gretchen Haggerty, a Director at Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial), purchased 5,849 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 19,881.803 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc specializes in the design and manufacture of filtration products and technologies, serving various industries globally. This strategic acquisition by the insider reflects a continuing trend of insider confidence in the company's prospects.

The shares were purchased at a price of $34.2 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $200,036. This acquisition has contributed to a total of three insider buys over the past year, with no insider sales reported during the same period.

At the time of the purchase, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc had a market cap of approximately $2.839 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.38, below the industry median of 21.69, suggesting a potentially undervalued status in comparison to its peers.

This insider activity might be of interest to investors looking for signals of corporate health and executive sentiment towards the company's future. Insider purchases can often be seen as a positive indicator, as they may suggest that those with the most insight into the company anticipate positive performance or undervaluation.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors might consider consulting additional resources and analysis to gain a comprehensive understanding of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc's financial standing and market position.

