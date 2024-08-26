On August 26, 2024, Executive Chairman Alfred P. West Jr. sold 71,582 shares of SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial) at a price of $67.52 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of approximately $4,832,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company.

SEI Investments Co specializes in investment processing, management, and operations solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families globally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 803,045 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the latest trading session, SEI Investments Co, with a market cap of $8.66 billion, has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46. This ratio is higher than the industry median of 12.185 but lower than the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $66.52, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current market valuation.

