Director Leslie Brun sold 5,739 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) on August 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 77,318 shares of the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) is a global fintech leader that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's integrated systems and services include investor communication solutions, securities processing, and data and analytics solutions.

Over the past year, Leslie Brun has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 5,739 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc were priced at $210.05 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $24.56 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.92, which is above both the industry median of 25.785 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $193.28, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

