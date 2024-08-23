On August 23, 2024, Sassine Ghazi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Synopsys Inc (SNPS, Financial), sold 10,293 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 62,568 shares of Synopsys Inc.

Synopsys Inc is a leading company in the electronic design automation industry, primarily engaged in the development of software products used to design integrated circuits and electronic systems. The company also offers semiconductor intellectual property products, which are used by semiconductor and electronics companies in their designs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,881 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 24 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Synopsys Inc.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Synopsys Inc were trading at $553.89, giving the company a market cap of $80.165 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 54.11, which is above both the industry median of 25.785 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is $525.29, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.05. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.