On August 23, 2024, John Anderson, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Knowles Corp (KN, Financial), executed a sale of 10,444 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 211,200 shares of Knowles Corp.

Knowles Corp is a market leader in advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial sectors.

The shares were sold at a price of $18.5 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $193,214. This sale contributes to a series of insider transactions over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but four insider sales, including this recent transaction by John Anderson.

Shares of Knowles Corp were trading at $18.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.61 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value of $18.77 is derived from historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The insider transaction trend for Knowles Corp indicates a cautious stance from insiders, as evidenced by the absence of purchases and presence of multiple sales over the past year.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring Knowles Corp's stock performance and insider sentiment.

