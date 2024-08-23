On August 23, 2024, Robert O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PulteGroup Inc (PHM, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 71,007 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $134.83 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 89,323 shares of PulteGroup Inc.

PulteGroup Inc, a prominent player in the homebuilding industry, constructs and sells homes across the United States. The company operates through various brands, catering to different customer segments, including Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods.

Over the past year, Robert O'Shaughnessy has sold a total of 100,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within PulteGroup Inc, where there have been no insider buys but four insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of PulteGroup Inc were trading at $134.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $27.24 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.01, which is below the industry median of 12.475.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for PulteGroup Inc is $81.31 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.66.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into executive confidence and valuation perspectives within PulteGroup Inc.

