SentinelOne Inc (S) Q2 FY2025 Earnings: EPS Positive, Revenue at $198.9M Beats Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Exceed Expectations Amid Strong Demand

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $198.9 million, up 33% year-over-year, beat estimates of $197.45 million.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Increased 32% to $806.0 million as of July 31, 2024.
  • Net Income: Achieved first-ever positive net income and earnings per share.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin improved to 75%, compared to 70% in the previous year.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin improved to (40)%, compared to (67)% in the previous year.
  • Free Cash Flow Margin: Improved to (3)%, 7 percentage points higher compared to (10)% in the previous year.
  • Cash and Investments: $1.1 billion as of July 31, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2024, SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending July 31, 2024. SentinelOne, a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection, reported significant financial achievements and industry-leading growth.

Company Overview

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. Its primary offering, the Singularity platform, provides a unified interface for enterprises to detect and respond to security threats targeting their IT infrastructure. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in California, SentinelOne went public in 2021.

Performance and Challenges

SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) reported a total revenue of $198.9 million for Q2 FY2025, marking a 33% increase from $149.4 million in the same quarter last year. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $197.45 million. The company also achieved its first-ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share, a significant milestone driven by strong execution and broad-based demand.

Despite these achievements, the company faces challenges such as intense market competition and the need to continuously innovate to maintain its competitive edge. These challenges could impact future performance if not effectively managed.

Financial Achievements

SentinelOne's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the software industry where rapid growth and margin expansion are critical. The company reported an annualized recurring revenue (ARR) of $806.0 million, a 32% increase year-over-year. Additionally, customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew by 24% to 1,233.

1828530785435676672.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key metrics from the income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement highlight SentinelOne's robust financial health:

Metric Q2 FY2025 Q2 FY2024
Total Revenue $198.9 million $149.4 million
GAAP Gross Margin 75% 70%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 80% 77%
Operating Cash Flow Margin 1% (8)%
Free Cash Flow Margin (3)% (10)%
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments $1.1 billion $1.3 billion

Commentary and Analysis

“Based on strong execution and broad-based demand, SentinelOne delivered exceptional results with industry-leading growth and our first-ever quarter of positive net income and earnings per share,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.
“We outperformed on all key metrics, including record margins and profitability. We continue to lead the industry in terms of technology, revenue growth, and margin expansion,” added Dave Bernhardt, CFO of SentinelOne.

Financial Outlook

Looking ahead, SentinelOne has raised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2025, projecting $815 million in revenue with a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%. For Q3 FY2025, the company expects revenue of $209.5 million with a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%.

Overall, SentinelOne Inc (S, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance and growth, positioning itself as a leader in the cybersecurity industry. For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SentinelOne Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.