Nordstrom Inc (JWN) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.72 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $3.894 Billion

Second Quarter Performance and Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.894 billion, slightly below the analyst estimate of $3.895 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.72, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.73.
  • Net Sales: Increased by 3.4% year-over-year, with comparable sales up by 1.9%.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 36.6%, up 155 basis points from the same period last year.
  • Digital Sales: Increased by 6.2%, now representing 37% of total sales.
  • Store Count: Opened 11 new stores in fiscal 2024, bringing the total to 370 stores.
  • Inventory: Ending inventory increased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 27, 2024, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The fashion retailer, which operates about 93 department stores and more than 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores, reported mixed results for the quarter.

Company Overview

Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 93 department stores and over 260 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also runs full- and off-price e-commerce sites, two clearance stores, and seven Local locations. Nordstrom's largest merchandise categories include women's apparel, shoes, men's apparel, and beauty. The company traces its history back to a shoe store opened in Seattle in 1901 and continues to be partially owned and managed by members of the Nordstrom family.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

For the second quarter ended August 3, 2024, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) reported net earnings of $122 million, or earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.72, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.73. However, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.96, which excludes a charge primarily related to supply chain asset impairment. Net sales for the quarter increased by 3.4% to $3,785 million, falling short of the analyst estimate of $3,895.51 million.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $3,785 million $3,662 million
EPS $0.72 $0.84
Adjusted EPS $0.96 N/A
EBIT $190 million $192 million
Adjusted EBIT $244 million N/A

Performance Highlights

Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) saw positive sales across both its banners and digital platforms during the second quarter. The Nordstrom banner net sales and comparable sales each increased by 0.9%, while Nordstrom Rack net sales surged by 8.8% and comparable sales rose by 4.1%. Digital sales also saw a 6.2% increase, representing 37% of total sales during the quarter.

"Our second quarter results were solid, and we’re encouraged by the continued topline strength in both banners and the progress we’re making to expand gross margin and increase profitability," said Erik Nordstrom, CEO of Nordstrom Inc.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the positive sales growth, Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) faced challenges with increased selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which rose to 34.4% of net sales, up 160 basis points from the same period in fiscal 2023. This increase was primarily due to a charge related to supply chain asset impairment and a 2023 gain on the sale of a real estate asset.

On the positive side, the company reported a gross profit margin of 36.6%, an increase of 155 basis points compared to the same period in fiscal 2023, driven by strong regular price sales and leverage on higher total sales.

Updated Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) updated its financial outlook for fiscal 2024, now expecting a revenue range of a 1.0% decline to 1.0% growth versus the 53-week fiscal 2023. The company also projects an EPS range of $1.40 to $1.70 and adjusted EPS of $1.75 to $2.05.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nordstrom Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.