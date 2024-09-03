John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 15,653 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 115,559 shares of the company.

Core Molding Technologies Inc is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. Additionally, the company offers reaction injection molding, utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Over the past year, John Zimmer has sold a total of 112,068 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $18.34, giving the company a market cap of $159.947 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.71, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.905 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Core Molding Technologies Inc is estimated at $13.50 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

