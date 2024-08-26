On August 26, 2024, Jude Schramm, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 114,422 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's activities include lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing, and service advisory for both individual and business clients.

Over the past year, Jude Schramm has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 30,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where insider transactions over the past year have included 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp were trading at $42, giving the company a market cap of approximately $28.19 billion. This valuation reflects a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, which is above both the industry median of 10.25 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Fifth Third Bancorp has a GF Value of $37.52. With the current price of $42, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.12, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

