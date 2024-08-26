On August 26, 2024, ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY, Director of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), sold 3,505 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Nexstar Media Group Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company, focusing on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in the United States.

Over the past year, ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 7,250 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc were priced at $172.53 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $5.458 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.36, which is below the industry median of 17.27.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Nexstar Media Group Inc is estimated at $209.12 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

