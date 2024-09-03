David Fisher, the CEO of Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 413,239 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $84.45, valuing the transaction at approximately $845,000.

Enova International Inc operates as an online financial services provider, offering access to credit and services to underbanked consumers. The company's portfolio includes short-term consumer loans, line of credit accounts, and installment loans.

Over the past year, David Fisher has sold a total of 95,000 shares of Enova International Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Enova International Inc was trading at $84.45 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.93, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 14.59.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Enova International Inc is estimated at $75.34 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sell event may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the actions of major insiders within Enova International Inc.

