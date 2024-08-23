On August 23, 2024, Mark Gary, Sr. Vice President of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial), sold 4,532 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 45,143 shares of Texas Instruments Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN, Financial) is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures semiconductors and various integrated circuits, which it sells to electronics designers and manufacturers all over the world. The company operates in the analog and embedded processing segments, providing digital signal processing and analog technologies to fit the needs of its customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,532 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Texas Instruments Inc were trading at $207.2 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $192.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 36.58, which is above both the industry median of 28.99 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $146.65, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.41. This suggests that Texas Instruments Inc is significantly overvalued at the current price.

The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a comprehensive view of the stock's current status and the actions of its key executives. As the insider continues to adjust their holdings, market watchers and investors will likely keep a close eye on these developments.

