On August 26, 2024, Ralph Larossa, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial), executed a sale of 1,378 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $81.15 per share. Post transaction, the insider now owns 150,270.3733 shares of the company.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG, Financial) is a diversified energy company. Its subsidiaries and affiliates offer a wide range of energy-related products and services. The company primarily operates through its principal direct wholly owned subsidiaries, PSE&G and PSEG Power. PSE&G is a regulated public utility company that provides gas and electric service, while PSEG Power is an independent power producer that generates and sells electricity and disposes of residual fuel.

Over the past year, Ralph Larossa has sold a total of 15,117 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shows a pattern of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest sale, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc had a market cap of approximately $40.15 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.48, which is above both the industry median of 14.9 and the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is $66.46, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation and performance metrics.

