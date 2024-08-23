On August 23, 2024, Bridget Frey, Chief Technology Officer of Redfin Corp (RDFN, Financial), sold 17,039 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 442,914 shares of Redfin Corp.

Redfin Corp is a technology-powered real estate brokerage that offers a wide range of services to facilitate the buying, selling, and renting of residential properties. The company leverages technology to streamline the real estate transaction process, making it more convenient and less costly for consumers.

Over the past year, Bridget Frey has sold a total of 42,954 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Redfin Corp, where there have been 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Redfin Corp were trading at $10 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.37 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Redfin Corp is $7.14 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

