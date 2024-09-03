Eventbrite Inc (EB) CTO Vivek Sagi Sells 75,000 Shares

Chief Technology Officer Vivek Sagi of Eventbrite Inc (EB, Financial) executed a sale of 75,000 shares of the company on August 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 495,464 shares of Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite Inc operates a global platform for live experiences that allows people to find and create events. The platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events, providing a comprehensive toolset for event organizers and a user-friendly interface for attendees.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction forms part of a broader pattern observed within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Eventbrite Inc were trading at $3.44 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of $310.408 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, contribute to the GF Value of $10.62. With the current price of $3.44, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.32, indicating that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to GuruFocus analysis.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may provide insights into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.