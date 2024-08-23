On August 23, 2024, Sam Eaton, Chief Technology Officer of Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), sold 10,776 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 145,171 shares of Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses. This service is available through the company's website and mobile app, which provide a range of content including user reviews and ratings. The platform serves as a local guide for finding places to eat, shop, drink, and relax, among other personal services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 94,990 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Yelp Inc has seen a total of 28 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Yelp Inc were trading at $35 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.29, which is below the industry median of 20.57 and also lower than the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Yelp Inc is estimated at $43.71 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Yelp Inc.

