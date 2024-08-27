Aug 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
(audio in progress) that in terms of this challenging environment, we have achieved great results, which is not easy at all. Our major brands have enjoyed double digit growth -- very high level growth, and all other brands, the growth was more thatn 40%. Our leaders have shared some indicated with you. So -- has achieved high single digit growth. So [Suki] will now take us through some performance highlights with some detail, and then we'll go straight into Q&A.
Shixian Lai - ANTA Sports Products Ltd - Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you, [Young] and Chris for the arrangement. Thank you very much, investors for participating in this telephone conference. I would like to share some major financial indicators with you and listen to your areas of concerns.
We have outperformed our expectation in the first half. First of all in relation to our revenue, we have gone beyond expectation, especially for ANTA. For ANTA -- revenue have been very strong because of the time lag in terms of wholesale business, we have also recovered B2B
Half Year 2024 ANTA Sports Products Ltd Earnings Call - Sell Side & Buy Side (Chinese, English) Transcript
Aug 27, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
