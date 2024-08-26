On August 26, 2024, Ian Cleminson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Innospec Inc (IOSP, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 12,996 shares of Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc is a global specialty chemicals company focused on manufacturing and supplying a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets like fuel additives, technologies for water treatment, and personal care products. The company's innovative solutions play a vital role in the daily operations of customers across multiple industries.

Shares of Innospec Inc were priced at $113.99 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.84 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.08, which is below the industry median of 22.905 and also lower than the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Innospec Inc is $112.05, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, Ian Cleminson has sold a total of 15,121 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider activity for Innospec Inc shows a trend with 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the last year.

This recent transaction by Ian Cleminson continues the trend of insider sales at Innospec Inc, providing investors with insights into the insider sentiment within the company.

