On August 26, 2024, Kristy Waterman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Human Resources Officer, sold 3,000 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc (THS, Financial) at a price of $42.34 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,784 shares of the company.

Treehouse Foods Inc, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, operates as a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. The company's range of products includes snacks, beverages, broths, and other packaged food items for retail and foodservice customers.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Treehouse Foods Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells. Kristy Waterman has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases during the same period.

On the valuation front, Treehouse Foods Inc's shares were trading at $42.34, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.12 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock based on its current market valuation.

