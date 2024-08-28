Kohl's Corp (KSS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.59 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $3.73 Billion Exceeds Expectations

Challenging Consumer Environment Impacts Sales

Summary
  • Revenue: $3,732 million, exceeded estimates of $3,582.53 million.
  • Net Income: $66 million, up from $58 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.59, compared to $0.52 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin Rate: Improved to 39.6% from 39.0% year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $166 million, slightly up from $163 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $231 million from $204 million year-over-year.
On August 28, 2024, Kohl's Corp (KSS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, ending August 3, 2024. Kohl's operates about 1,174 department stores in 49 states, selling moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. The company also has a significant digital sales presence. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, generating 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Performance Overview

Kohl's Corp (KSS, Financial) reported a net income of $66 million for Q2 2024, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.44. However, the company fell short on revenue, reporting $3,732 million against the estimated $3,882.53 million. This represents a decline from the $3,895 million reported in the same quarter last year.

Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s CEO, commented, “We have taken significant action to reposition Kohl’s for future growth. However, our efforts have yet to fully yield the intended outcome due in part to a continued challenging consumer environment and softness in our core business. During the second quarter, our customers exhibited more discretion in their spending, which pressured our sales even as customers transacted more frequently. This overshadowed strong performance in our key growth areas, including Sephora, home decor, gifting, and impulse. In spite of this, we continued to execute well operationally, enabling us to deliver a 13% increase in earnings driven by gross margin expansion and strong inventory and expense management.”

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the challenging consumer environment, Kohl's achieved a gross margin rate of 39.6%, up from 39.0% in the same quarter last year. This improvement was driven by effective inventory and expense management. Operating income also saw a slight increase to $166 million from $163 million in Q2 2023.

However, the company faced challenges with a decline in net sales to $3,525 million from $3,678 million in the previous year. Total revenue also decreased to $7,114 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $7,466 million in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $3,525 million $3,678 million
Total Revenue $3,732 million $3,895 million
Gross Margin Rate 39.6% 39.0%
Operating Income $166 million $163 million
Net Income $66 million $58 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.59 $0.52

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of August 3, 2024, Kohl's reported total assets of $14,180 million, down from $14,794 million a year earlier. The company maintained a healthy balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $231 million, up from $204 million in the previous year. Total liabilities stood at $10,350 million, a slight decrease from $11,059 million in the previous year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $247 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $228 million in the same period last year. However, net cash used in investing activities was $237 million, primarily due to the acquisition of property and equipment.

Analysis and Outlook

Kohl's Corp (KSS, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging retail environment by improving its gross margin and managing expenses effectively. However, the decline in net sales and total revenue indicates that the company still faces significant challenges in driving top-line growth. The company's focus on key growth areas such as Sephora and home decor, along with new partnerships like Babies “R” Us, could provide opportunities for future growth.

Overall, while Kohl's has made progress in operational efficiency, the company needs to address the softness in its core business to achieve sustained growth. Investors will be closely watching how the company navigates the challenging consumer environment and capitalizes on new growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kohl's Corp for further details.

