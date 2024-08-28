Chewy Inc (CHWY) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.70 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $2.86 Billion Misses Expectations

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Reports Higher-than-Expected Earnings and Revenue for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.86 billion, up 2.6% year-over-year, missed estimates of $2.869 billion.
  • Net Income: $299.1 million, a significant increase from $20.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: Basic earnings per share of $0.70, up $0.65 year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 29.5%, an increase of 120 basis points year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $144.8 million, up 64.3% year-over-year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.1%.
  • Net Sales per Active Customer: Reached a new record of $565, a 6.2% increase year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 28, 2024, Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, ending July 28, 2024. Chewy, the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, reported net sales of $2.86 billion, a 2.6% year-over-year increase, and a net income of $299.1 million, significantly surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) is the leading e-commerce pet care retailer in the United States, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across various categories, including pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy products. Founded in 2011 and acquired by PetSmart in 2017, Chewy became a stand-alone public company in 2019. The company offers a broad selection of high-quality products and services at competitive prices, aiming to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported the following key financial metrics for Q2 2024:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Sales $2.86 billion $2.79 billion 2.6%
Gross Margin 29.5% 28.3% 120 bps
Net Income $299.1 million $20.2 million n/m
Net Margin 10.5% 0.7% 980 bps
Basic EPS $0.70 $0.05 $0.65
Diluted EPS $0.68 $0.05 $0.63
Adjusted EBITDA $144.8 million $88.1 million 64.3%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.1% 3.2% 190 bps

1828757254145470464.png

Performance Analysis

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) delivered a robust performance in Q2 2024, with net sales reaching $2.86 billion, aligning closely with the estimated revenue of $2.869 billion. The company's gross margin improved by 120 basis points to 29.5%, reflecting efficient cost management and operational improvements. Notably, the net income surged to $299.1 million, a significant increase from $20.2 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher sales and improved margins.

Key Financial Metrics

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported a basic earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 and a diluted EPS of $0.68, both significantly higher than the estimated EPS of $0.62. The adjusted EBITDA of $144.8 million, up 64.3% year-over-year, underscores the company's strong operational performance. Additionally, the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 190 basis points to 5.1%, indicating improved profitability.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported a net sales increase of 2.6% year-over-year to $2.86 billion. The cost of goods sold was $2.01 billion, resulting in a gross profit of $843.8 million. Operating expenses totaled $811.8 million, leading to an operating income of $32.1 million. The net income of $299.1 million was bolstered by a significant income tax benefit of $252.6 million.

On the balance sheet, Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) reported total assets of $3.10 billion, with cash and cash equivalents of $694.5 million. Total liabilities stood at $2.62 billion, resulting in a stockholders' equity of $486.7 million.

Cash Flow and Operational Metrics

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) generated $205.3 million in net cash from operating activities in the first half of 2024. Capital expenditures amounted to $61.2 million, resulting in a free cash flow of $144.1 million. The company reported 20 million active customers, with net sales per active customer reaching a record $565.

Management Commentary

"Our Q2 performance reflects another quarter of strong execution, delivering net sales at the high end of our guidance range," said Sumit Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Chewy. "Chewy’s compelling value proposition is driving broader and deeper customer engagement, as reflected by our 20 million active customers, which grew sequentially in the quarter, and net sales per active customer of $565, which reached a new record for the company."

Conclusion

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing significant growth in key metrics. The company's ability to drive higher sales, improve margins, and generate substantial net income highlights its robust operational capabilities and market position in the e-commerce pet care industry. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members are encouraged to explore Chewy Inc (

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Chewy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.