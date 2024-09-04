Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Aug 29, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $1,482.10 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.16 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $6.05 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.90 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Autodesk Inc (ADSK) have increased from $6.04 billion to $6.05 billion for the full year 2025 and declined from $6.75 billion to $6.74 billion for 2026 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Autodesk Inc (ADSK) have increased from $4.67 per share to $4.90 per share for the full year 2025 and increased from $5.83 per share to $5.94 per share for 2026 over the past 90 days.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Autodesk Inc's (ADSK) actual revenue was $1.42 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.40 billion by 1.29%. Autodesk Inc's (ADSK) actual earnings were $1.16 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.01 per share by 14.4%. After releasing the results, Autodesk Inc (ADSK) was up by 1% in one day.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 22 analysts, the average target price for Autodesk Inc (ADSK) is $273.86 with a high estimate of $316 and a low estimate of $225. The average target implies an upside of 6.56% from the current price of $256.99.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial) in one year is $284.77, suggesting an upside of 10.81% from the current price of $256.99.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 26 brokerage firms, Autodesk Inc's (ADSK, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

