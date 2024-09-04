Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on August 29, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $10,375.38 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.78 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $41.03 billion and the earnings are expected to be $7.15 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Dollar General Corp (DG) have declined from $41,052.68 million to $41,033.97 million for the full year 2024, and from $43,470.72 million to $43,324.02 million for 2025. Earnings estimates have also seen a decrease, moving from $7.26 per share to $7.15 per share for the full year 2024, and from $8.25 per share to $8.09 per share for 2025.

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Dollar General Corp's (DG) actual revenue was $9,914.02 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $9,896.54 million by 0.18%. Dollar General Corp's (DG) actual earnings were $1.65 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.565 per share by 5.43%. After releasing the results, Dollar General Corp (DG) was flat in one day.

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 25 analysts, the average target price for Dollar General Corp (DG) is $145.10 with a high estimate of $170 and a low estimate of $118. The average target implies an upside of 15.97% from the current price of $125.12.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial) in one year is $278.52, suggesting an upside of 122.6% from the current price of $125.12.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 31 brokerage firms, Dollar General Corp's (DG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

