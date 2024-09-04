Earnings To Watch: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) Reports Q2 2024 Result

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 29, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,617.13 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $5.56 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $11.52 billion and the earnings are expected to be $25.69 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) for the full year 2024 have declined from $11.70 billion to $11.52 billion, and for 2025, the estimates have decreased from $12.41 billion to $12.17 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have been revised downward from $26.37 per share to $25.69 per share for 2024, and from $29.12 per share to $28.27 per share for 2025.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Ulta Beauty Inc's (ULTA) actual revenue was $2,725.85 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $2,720.99 million by 0.18%. Ulta Beauty Inc's (ULTA) actual earnings were $6.47 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $6.22 per share by 4.02%. After releasing the results, Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) was flat in one day.

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 23 analysts, the average target price for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) is $451.03 with a high estimate of $550 and a low estimate of $325. The average target implies an upside of 21.46% from the current price of $371.35.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA, Financial) in one year is $607.47, suggesting an upside of 63.58% from the current price of $371.35.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 30 brokerage firms, Ulta Beauty Inc's (ULTA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

